Aviva PLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 9.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 632.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average is $103.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on MKSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

