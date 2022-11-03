Aviva PLC Buys 9,818 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 982.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.07.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total transaction of $9,180,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,077,575.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,456 shares of company stock worth $77,573,621. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOH opened at $350.34 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

