Aviva PLC Lowers Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ABC shares. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,688 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $154.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.36 and its 200 day moving average is $147.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

