Aviva PLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,121 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.66 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.