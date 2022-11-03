Aviva PLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,048 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Signature Bank by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.14.

Signature Bank Stock Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $146.66 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $135.10 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.28 and a 200 day moving average of $189.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.