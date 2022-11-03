Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,911 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,931,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,677,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,529,000 after buying an additional 863,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after buying an additional 643,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,093,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.00) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

