Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $803,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $83.74 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

