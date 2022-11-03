Aviva PLC Acquires 9,560 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,392 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 7,079.2% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,014,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,293 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,003.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,480,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,079 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 45.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,737,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $61.41 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

