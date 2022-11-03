Aviva PLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,162 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,082.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $195,094.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,797 shares of company stock valued at $305,266. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of F5 stock opened at $139.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.00 and a 200-day moving average of $159.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.10 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

