Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 359.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Futu by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 49.3% during the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 173,401 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Futu by 357.3% during the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 851,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Futu by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,060,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,514,000 after acquiring an additional 31,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Futu by 23.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $64.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $222.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUTU. Citigroup upped their price target on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. CLSA upgraded Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, DBS Vickers started coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.72.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

