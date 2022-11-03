Aviva PLC Has $3.55 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,688 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 412.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $167.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

