Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,756,000 after acquiring an additional 61,319 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 4,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 45.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,316,000 after acquiring an additional 111,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 103,368 shares of company stock worth $21,374,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $172.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.70. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $454.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.78.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

