Aviva PLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,566 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 408.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DTE opened at $111.02 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.36 and its 200-day moving average is $126.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.