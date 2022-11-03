Aviva PLC Purchases 17,900 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of H World Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTHT. StockNews.com upgraded H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC dropped their price target on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H World Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

HTHT stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $49.44.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.18 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. Equities research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

