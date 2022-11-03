Aviva PLC Invests $3.60 Million in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 225,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of SLM as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SLM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in SLM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SLM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in SLM by 4.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.69 million. SLM had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Stephens boosted their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SLM to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.11.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

