Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 487.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Schneider National worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 415.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 55.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

