Aviva PLC Sells 14,342 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,342 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 339.5% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,773,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 220.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,234 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 101.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,974,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,618 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

HST stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

