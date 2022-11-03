Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Gap Down to $3.11

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.11, but opened at $2.72. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 2,856 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PBI shares. StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $532.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,716.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Sheila A. Stamps purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,834 shares in the company, valued at $125,126.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Guilfoile acquired 25,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at $354,716.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after buying an additional 1,711,020 shares in the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,320,000. EMG Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 466.6% during the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,099,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,806 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth $4,388,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 449.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

