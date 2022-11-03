William Blair Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Exponent Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.61.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.
