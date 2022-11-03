Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $31.96

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.96, but opened at $34.15. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 425 shares.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco China Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 243,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 611.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 31,863 shares during the period.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

