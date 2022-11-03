360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $10.16

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.16, but opened at $10.85. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 3,857 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.80 price target on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech Trading Down 6.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.31.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $624.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.49 million. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.88%.

Institutional Trading of 360 DigiTech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.