Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $18.80

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $19.93. Prudential shares last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 1,432 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($19.51) to GBX 1,380 ($15.96) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($15.96) to GBX 1,450 ($16.76) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.00.

Prudential Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUK. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 79.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

