ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $48.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZI. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.24.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 29.2 %

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.29. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 160,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $7,882,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,570,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,959,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 160,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $7,882,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,570,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,959,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,352 shares of company stock valued at $26,630,172. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $67,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 51.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 160.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.