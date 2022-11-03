Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $2.63

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.63, but opened at $2.81. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 634 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research report on Monday.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $711.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $990.49 million for the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 444.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dingdong will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 1,056.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,141,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,101,000 after buying an additional 11,091,140 shares during the period. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,172,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,739,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.