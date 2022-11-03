Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $63.58

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.58, but opened at $67.41. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $67.33, with a volume of 233,471 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $171.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 830,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,598 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 324,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after purchasing an additional 37,860 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

