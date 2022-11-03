Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Gap Up to $5.17

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.50. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 442 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $585.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $298.39 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth $43,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.