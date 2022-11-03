Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $62.82

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.82 and last traded at $63.98, with a volume of 4991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point cut Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $999.18 million, a PE ratio of -37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -168.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerspace

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.