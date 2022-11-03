Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Up to $26.12

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.12, but opened at $27.74. Autohome shares last traded at $28.32, with a volume of 1,467 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. CLSA upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Autohome Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $258.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

