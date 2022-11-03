VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $4.19

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.47. VNET Group shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 5,833 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNET. Credit Suisse Group cut VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

VNET Group Trading Up 10.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $257.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.22 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,344,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,500,000 after buying an additional 340,918 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VNET Group during the first quarter worth $14,191,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in VNET Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,166,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 426,613 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 2,107,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,728,000 after buying an additional 1,064,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VNET Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,683,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 154,264 shares during the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Articles

