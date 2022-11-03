NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $55.62

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.62, but opened at $59.30. NetEase shares last traded at $58.92, with a volume of 17,291 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NetEase from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

NetEase Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,197,000 after acquiring an additional 757,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,870,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,322,000 after buying an additional 281,489 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NetEase by 31.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,849,000 after buying an additional 534,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NetEase by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,792,000 after buying an additional 191,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NetEase by 21.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,989,000 after buying an additional 216,897 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

