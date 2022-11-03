ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Mizuho

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZI has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.24.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.29. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,352 shares of company stock worth $26,630,172 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 51.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 160.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

