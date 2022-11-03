Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alteryx from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alteryx from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.27.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Stock Performance

AYX opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.70. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $81.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.48%. The business had revenue of $180.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Alteryx by 77.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Alteryx by 798.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Alteryx by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 11.1% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $60,464,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.