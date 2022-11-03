iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Citigroup

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $147.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.36.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $86.73 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,090 shares of company stock worth $632,089. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 84.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 649,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,382,000 after acquiring an additional 163,611 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

