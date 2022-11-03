Scott B. Mcintosh Sells 875 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,206,000 after acquiring an additional 441,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,061,000 after acquiring an additional 61,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 157.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,691 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 60.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,319,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.