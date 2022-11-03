James M. Baker Sells 3,730 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $77,546.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $159,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Investar stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. Investar Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Investar had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Investar to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
