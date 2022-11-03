James M. Baker Sells 3,730 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $77,546.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $159,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Investar Stock Performance

Shares of Investar stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. Investar Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Investar had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investar Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investar

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Investar to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Investar

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.