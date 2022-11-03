KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Avista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avista’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AVA. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of AVA opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. Avista has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avista

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avista during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Avista by 1,438.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

