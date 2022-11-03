NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOV in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NOV’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get NOV alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOV. Barclays boosted their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

NOV Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE NOV opened at $21.84 on Thursday. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 728.24 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $258,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487,193 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in NOV by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,025,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,546,000 after buying an additional 3,698,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NOV by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after buying an additional 2,720,566 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NOV by 393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,994,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,645,000 after buying an additional 2,387,799 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $44,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.89%.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.