TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.94 Per Share

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.68. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $15.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.36 EPS.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLD. Stephens reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.11.

TopBuild Price Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $147.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.22. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $147.61 and a 52 week high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in TopBuild by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 43.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.