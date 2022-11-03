B. Riley Lowers Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $58.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.60% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.39.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. Trex has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.69. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trex by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after acquiring an additional 651,400 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Trex by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 759,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,353,000 after acquiring an additional 566,971 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Trex by 1,176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 316,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 291,952 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,080,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Trex by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 275,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 222,166 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.