Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Lowered to $60.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. Trex has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trex will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 424.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 651,400 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 293.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 759,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,353,000 after purchasing an additional 566,971 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,176.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 316,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 291,952 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth approximately $14,080,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 417.1% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 275,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 222,166 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

