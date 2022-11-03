Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at MKM Partners

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

TRV opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $1,836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,682.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $1,836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,682.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,772,174. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160,389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

