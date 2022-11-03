Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stephens from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Trex to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Price Performance

NYSE:TREX opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. Trex has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.