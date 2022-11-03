Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Piper Sandler

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAND. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.25.

Bandwidth Stock Up 41.6 %

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $440.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Insider Activity

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.06 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,045.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,057 shares of company stock valued at $60,878. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 124.1% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,021,000 after acquiring an additional 564,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 501,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 254.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 124.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 278,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

