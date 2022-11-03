Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $76.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SEAS. KeyCorp lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of SEAS opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The company had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo purchased 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.99 per share, with a total value of $501,110.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,653.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $737,960. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 114.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 691,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,472,000 after purchasing an additional 52,529 shares during the period. Finally, Zeno Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $4,935,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.