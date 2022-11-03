Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $76.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SEAS. KeyCorp lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.67.
SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of SEAS opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.05.
Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment
In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo purchased 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.99 per share, with a total value of $501,110.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,653.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $737,960. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 114.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 691,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,472,000 after purchasing an additional 52,529 shares during the period. Finally, Zeno Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $4,935,000.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
