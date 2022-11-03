LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LCII has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII stock opened at $91.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.67. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 41.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,709,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,324,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 56.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,868,000 after buying an additional 765,835 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter worth $55,940,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 395,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,016,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 9.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 380,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.