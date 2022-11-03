Waters (NYSE:WAT) Given New $317.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $340.63.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $295.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. Waters has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $375.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,895,953,000 after buying an additional 38,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Waters by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Waters by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

