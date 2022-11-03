Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $470.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $456.25.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $297.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $272.01 and a 1-year high of $522.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.33.

Shares of Bio-Techne are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, November 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 29th.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.