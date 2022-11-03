Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Axcella Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Axcella Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

AXLA stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.23. Axcella Health has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe bought 3,658,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,999.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,105,438 shares in the company, valued at $18,212,918.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 33.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 50.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,490,000 after buying an additional 6,319,371 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 55.9% during the first quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 85,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

