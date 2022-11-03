Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $138.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $137.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23. Clorox has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 35.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 26.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 23.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 12.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.