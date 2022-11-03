Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $192.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by Tigress Financial from $232.00 to $192.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average of $121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.